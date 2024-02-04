Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
Problem 38
Chapter 1, Problem 38

Classify each substance as a pure substance or a mixture. If it is a pure substance, classify it as an element or a compound. If it is a mixture, classify it as homogeneous or heterogeneous. a. wine b. beef stew c. iron d. carbon monoxide

Welcome back everyone to another video classify each substance as a pure substance or a mixture. If it is a pure substance, classify it as an element or a compound. If it is a mixture, classify it as homogeneous or heterogeneous, we're given four cases to analyze. Let's begin with the first one. And for the first one, we're looking at carbon dioxide as the name suggests, we can actually convert carbon dioxide into its molecular form. So it says carbon dioxide, meaning we have one atom of carbon into atoms of oxygen because it consists of two different elements. We can classify it as a compound. But before that, we can say that this is a pure substance. Now, how do we know carbon dioxide only consists of carbon dioxide co2 molecules and we don't have any other types of molecules. So we can classify it as a pure substance. It's not an element because it has two types of elements in it. So it is a pure substance to begin with. And in addition to that, we can say that it's also a compound because there's more than one element in that structure. We have carbon and oxygen Now, number two, we have a white wine and essentially to begin with, we can say that this must be a mixture. The reason why white wine is a mixture is simply because it's a mixture of water and compounds of fermentation. So it is a mixture. And what else can we say is that homogeneous or heterogeneous? Well, essentially it is homogeneous. First of all, because it's clear, right? We can clearly see that wine is clear. We can see that either red or white color and we don't see any separate layers in it that, that appear in different locations of the liquid. So there's no separation between any specific layers. It's a clear consistent, make sure. Now for number three, we have copper as the name suggests if we look at the periodic table that cu it's an element, right? So we can first of all say that it's a pure substance, it's not a mixture of several compounds or elements. So we can say that first of all, it's a pure substance and also it's not a compound. Instead it is an element because copper consists of single copper atoms, right? We don't have any other types of elements in it, just copper itself. So it's an element. And finally, number four, we have chicken stew. What can we say about this one? Well, persuade it's a mixture. How do we know that? Well, it's a mixture of broth with chunks of chicken and vegetables is it homogeneous. Well, no, it's actually heterogeneous, right? Because essentially it's not consistent in appearance and not clear. You can say it's not clear and not consistent in appearance. It has several layers and those would be our final answers. So for number one, we can say that we have pure substance and also a compound that's co2 for number two, we have a mixture which is also homogeneous because it's clear for copper, we have a pure substance which is also an element. And for chicken stew, we have a mixture which is heterogeneous because it's not clear that would be it for today. And thank you for watching.
Related Practice
Classify each statement as an observation, a law, or a theory. a. All matter is made of tiny, indestructible particles called atoms. b. When iron rusts in a closed container, the mass of the container and its contents does not change. c. In chemical reactions, matter is neither created nor destroyed. d. When a match burns, heat is released

Classify each statement as an observation, a law, or a theory. a. Chlorine is a highly reactive gas. b. If elements are listed in order of increasing mass of their atoms, their chemical reactivities follow a repeating pattern. c. Neon is an inert (or nonreactive) gas. d. The reactivity of elements depends on the arrangement of their electrons.

Classify each substance as a pure substance or a mixture. If it is a pure substance, classify it as an element or a compound. If it is a mixture, classify it as homogeneous or heterogeneous. a. sweat b. carbon dioxide c. aluminum d. vegetable soup

Determine whether each molecular diagram represents a pure substance or a mixture. If it represents a pure substance, classify the substance as an element or a compound. If it represents a mixture, classify the mixture as homogeneous or heterogeneous.

Determine whether each molecular diagram represents a pure substance or a mixture. If it represents a pure substance, classify the substance as an element or a compound. If it represents a mixture, classify the mixture as homogeneous or heterogeneous.

Classify each of the listed properties of isopropyl alcohol (also known as rubbing alcohol) as physical or chemical. a. colorless b. flammable c. liquid at room temperature d. density = 0.79 g/mL e. mixes with water

