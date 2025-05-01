Textbook Question
Calculate the fraction of empty space in cubic closest packing to five significant figures.
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Calculate the fraction of empty space in cubic closest packing to five significant figures.
An unknown metal is found to have a density of 7.8748 g/cm3 and to crystallize in a body-centered cubic lattice. The edge of the unit cell is 0.28664 nm. Calculate the atomic mass of the metal.
X-ray diffractometers often use metals that have had their core electrons excited as a source of X-rays. Consider the 2p → 1s transition for copper, which is called the K⍺ transition. Calculate the wavelength of X-rays (in Å) given off by the K⍺ transition if the energy given off by a mole of copper atoms is 7.77⨉105 kJ.(1Å = 10-10 m)