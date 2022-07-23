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Ch.15 - Chemical Kinetics
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 5th Edition
Tro5th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134874371Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.15 - Chemical KineticsProblem 31a
Chapter 15, Problem 31a

Consider the reaction: C4H8( g) → 2 C2H4( g) The tabulated data were collected for the concentration of C2H4 as a function of time: a. What is the average rate of the reaction between 0 and 10 s? Between 40 and 50 s?

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Determine the change in concentration of C_2H_4 between the given time intervals.
For the interval 0 to 10 s, calculate \( \Delta [C_2H_4] = [C_2H_4]_{10s} - [C_2H_4]_{0s} \).
For the interval 40 to 50 s, calculate \( \Delta [C_2H_4] = [C_2H_4]_{50s} - [C_2H_4]_{40s} \).
Calculate the time interval \( \Delta t \) for each case: \( \Delta t = t_{final} - t_{initial} \).
Use the formula for average rate of reaction: \( \text{Average Rate} = \frac{\Delta [C_2H_4]}{\Delta t} \) for each time interval.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Rate

The reaction rate is a measure of how quickly reactants are converted into products in a chemical reaction. It is typically expressed as the change in concentration of a reactant or product over a specific time interval. Understanding how to calculate the average rate involves determining the difference in concentration at two time points and dividing by the time elapsed.
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Concentration

Concentration refers to the amount of a substance (solute) present in a given volume of solution or mixture. In the context of gas reactions, concentration can be expressed in terms of moles per liter (Molarity) or partial pressure. Monitoring changes in concentration over time is crucial for calculating reaction rates and understanding the dynamics of the reaction.
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Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows chemists to predict the amounts of substances consumed and produced based on the balanced chemical equation. In this reaction, the stoichiometry indicates that 4 moles of C4H8 produce 2 moles of C2H4, which is essential for understanding the relationship between the concentrations of the reactants and products.
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