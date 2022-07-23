Textbook Question
Consider the reaction: 8 H2S(g) + 4 O2(g) → 8 H2O(g) + S8(g) Complete the table.
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Consider the reaction: 8 H2S(g) + 4 O2(g) → 8 H2O(g) + S8(g) Complete the table.
Consider the reaction: C4H8( g) → 2 C2H4( g) The tabulated data were collected for the concentration of C2H4 as a function of time: a. What is the average rate of the reaction between 0 and 10 s? Between 40 and 50 s?
Consider the reaction: H2(g) + Br2(g) → 2 HBr(g) The graph shows the concentration of Br2 as a function of time. a. Use the graph to calculate each quantity: (iii) the instantaneous rate of formation of HBr at 50 s
Consider the reaction: NO2(g) → NO(g) + 1/2 O2( g) The tabulated data were collected for the concentration of NO2 as a function of time: b. What is the rate of formation of O2 between 50 and 60 s?