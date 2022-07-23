Equilibrium Constant (Kc and Kp)

The equilibrium constant (K) quantifies the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction. Kc refers to concentrations in molarity, while Kp refers to partial pressures. The relationship between Kc and Kp is given by the equation Kp = Kc(RT)^(Δn), where Δn is the change in moles of gas, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is the temperature in Kelvin.