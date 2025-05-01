Reaction Quotient (Q)

The reaction quotient (Q) is a measure of the relative amounts of products and reactants at any point in a reaction, not just at equilibrium. It is calculated in the same way as Kp but uses the current concentrations or partial pressures. By comparing Q to Kp, one can predict the direction in which the reaction will proceed to reach equilibrium: if Q < Kp, the reaction will shift to the right (toward products), and if Q > Kp, it will shift to the left (toward reactants).