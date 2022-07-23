Chapter 16, Problem 28b
This reaction has an equilibrium constant of Kp = 2.2⨉106 at 298 K. 2 COF2(g) ⇌ CO2(g) + CF4(g) Calculate Kp for each reaction and predict whether reactants or products will be favored at equilibrium.
b. 6 COF2(g) ⇌ 3 CO2(g) + 3 CF4(g)
b. 1/2 CO(g) + H2 (g) ⇌ 1/2 CH3OH(g)
b. 1/2 CO(g) + H2 (g) ⇌ 1/2 CH3OH(g)
c. 2 CH3OH(g) ⇌ 2 CO(g) + 4 H2(g)
c. 2 CH3OH(g) ⇌ 2 CO(g) + 4 H2(g)
a. COF2 (g) ⇌ 1/2 CO2(g) + 1/2 CF4(g)
a. COF2 (g) ⇌ 1/2 CO2(g) + 1/2 CF4(g)
c. 2 CO2(g) + 2 CF4(g) ⇌ 4 COF2(g)
c. 2 CO2(g) + 2 CF4(g) ⇌ 4 COF2(g)
Consider the reactions and their respective equilibrium
constants:
NO(g) + 1/2 Br (g) ⇌ NOBr(g) K = 5.3
2NO(g) ⇌ N2(g) + O2(g) Kp = 2.1*10^30
Use these reactions and their equilibrium constants to predict
the equilibrium constant for the following reaction: N2(g) + O2(g) + Br2(g) ⇌ 2NOBr(g)
Calculate Kc for each reaction. a. I2(g) ⇌ 2I(g) Kp = 6.26 * 10^-22 (at 298K)