Textbook Question
Consider the voltaic cell:
d. Indicate the direction of anion and cation flow in the salt bridge
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Consider the voltaic cell:
d. Indicate the direction of anion and cation flow in the salt bridge
Which metal could you use to reduce Mn2+ ions but not Mg2+ ions?
Determine whether or not each redox reaction occurs spontaneously in the forward direction.
a. Ca2+(aq) + Zn(s) → Ca(s) + Zn2+(aq)
b. 2 Ag+(aq) + Ni(s) → 2 Ag(s) + Ni2+(aq)
c. Fe(s) + Mn2+(aq) → Fe2+(aq) + Mn(s)
d. 2 Al(s) + 3 Pb2+(aq) → 2 Al3+(aq) + 3 Pb(s)
Determine whether or not each redox reaction occurs spontaneously in the forward direction.
a. Ni(s) + Zn2+(aq) → Ni2+(aq) + Zn(s)
b. Ni(s) + Pb2+(aq) → Ni2+(aq) + Pb(s)
c. Al(s) + 3 Ag+(aq) → Al3+(aq) + 3 Ag(s)
d. Pb(s) + Mn2+(aq) → Pb2+(aq) + Mn(s)
Use line notation to represent each electrochemical cell in Problem 43.