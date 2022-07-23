Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms & Elements
Chapter 2, Problem 64

Write the symbol for each element and classify it as a metal, nonmetal, or metalloid. a. gold b. fluorine c. sodium d. tin e. argon

Periodic Table Classification

Elements are classified into metals, nonmetals, and metalloids based on their properties and positions in the periodic table. Metals, typically found on the left side, are good conductors of heat and electricity, while nonmetals, located on the right, are poor conductors and often have more varied properties. Metalloids, found along the zig-zag line, exhibit characteristics of both metals and nonmetals.
Periodic Table Classifications

Element Symbols

Each chemical element is represented by a unique one- or two-letter symbol, derived from its English or Latin name. For example, gold is represented as 'Au' from its Latin name 'Aurum', while sodium is 'Na' from 'Natrium'. Understanding these symbols is essential for identifying elements in chemical equations and reactions.
Lewis Dot Symbols

Properties of Elements

The classification of elements as metals, nonmetals, or metalloids is based on their physical and chemical properties. Metals are typically shiny, malleable, and ductile, while nonmetals are often dull and brittle. Metalloids possess intermediate properties, making them useful in various applications, such as semiconductors in electronics.
Elemental Forms of Elements
Determine the number of protons and the number of electrons in each ion. c. Ga3+

Determine the number of protons and the number of electrons in each ion. d. Sr2+

Fill in the blanks to complete the table.

Symbol Ion Formed Number of Electrons in Ion Number of Protons in Ion

Cl ______ ______ 17

Te ______ 54 ______

Br Br ______ ______

______ Sr2+ ______ 38

Determine whether or not each element is a main-group element. a. tellurium b. potassium c. vanadium d. manganese

Determine whether or not each element is a transition element. a. Cr b. Br c. Mo d. Cs

Classify each element as an alkali metal, alkaline earth metal, halogen, or noble gas. a. F b. Sr c. K d. Ne e. At

