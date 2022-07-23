Textbook Question
Determine the number of protons and the number of electrons in each ion. c. Ga3+
Determine the number of protons and the number of electrons in each ion. d. Sr2+
Fill in the blanks to complete the table.
Symbol Ion Formed Number of Electrons in Ion Number of Protons in Ion
Cl ______ ______ 17
Te ______ 54 ______
Br Br– ______ ______
______ Sr2+ ______ 38
Determine whether or not each element is a main-group element. a. tellurium b. potassium c. vanadium d. manganese
Determine whether or not each element is a transition element. a. Cr b. Br c. Mo d. Cs
Classify each element as an alkali metal, alkaline earth metal, halogen, or noble gas. a. F b. Sr c. K d. Ne e. At