Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 - Atoms & Elements
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.2 - Atoms & ElementsProblem 60a
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 2, Problem 60a

Predict the charge of the ion formed by each element. a. Mg

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone in this example, we need to identify the charge of barium when it becomes an ion. We want to recall that when something becomes an ion it's going to gain an electrical charge. And so right now, barium alone is just a neutral element. However, when we find barium on the periodic table, we'll see that it's in group to A. And we want to recall That Adam's in group two A. Are known to form a two plus cat eye on so acadian we recall is a positively charged ion. And so what we would form when barry in becomes an ion is the B. A. Two plus cat ion. And so this means that our berry um is missing two electrons that were likely pulled away from another atom that has a stronger electron affinity and pulled those two electrons from our barium atom forming our eye on here or cat eye on here. And so to complete this example, our charge of barium when it becomes an ion is B. A. Two plus. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine the number of protons and the number of electrons in each ion. b. Se2-

1130
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

Determine the number of protons and the number of electrons in each ion. c. Ga3+

844
views
Textbook Question

Determine the number of protons and the number of electrons in each ion. d. Sr2+

588
views
Textbook Question

Fill in the blanks to complete the table. Symbol Ion Formed Number of Electrons in Ion Number of Protons in Ion Cl ______ ______ 17 Te ______ 54 ______ Br Br - ______ ______ ______ Sr2 + ______ 38

1178
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Write the symbol for each element and classify it as a metal, nonmetal, or metalloid. a. gold b. fluorine c. sodium d. tin e. argon

1067
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether or not each element is a main-group element. d. manganese

617
views