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Ch.22 - Organic Chemistry
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 5th Edition
Tro5th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134874371Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.22 - Organic ChemistryProblem 97c
Chapter 22, Problem 97c

Classify each organic reaction as combustion, alkane substitution, alkene addition or hydrogenation, aromatic substitution, or alcohol substitution, elimination, or oxidation.
c.

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1
Identify the type of organic compound involved in the reaction. Look for functional groups or structural features such as alkanes, alkenes, aromatics, or alcohols.
Examine the reactants and products to determine what changes occur during the reaction. For example, check if a hydrogen atom is replaced, if a double bond is broken, or if oxygen is added.
Consider the reaction conditions, such as the presence of a catalyst, heat, or specific reagents, which can provide clues about the type of reaction.
Match the observed changes and conditions to the characteristics of the reaction types: combustion involves oxygen and produces CO2 and H2O; substitution involves replacing an atom or group; addition involves adding atoms to a double bond; hydrogenation involves adding hydrogen; oxidation involves increasing the oxygen content or removing hydrogen.
Classify the reaction based on the analysis from the previous steps, ensuring that the observed changes align with the definition of one of the specified reaction types.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Types of Organic Reactions

Organic reactions can be classified into several categories based on the type of chemical transformation that occurs. Common classifications include combustion, where organic compounds react with oxygen to produce carbon dioxide and water; substitution reactions, where one atom or group is replaced by another; and addition reactions, where atoms are added to a molecule, often seen in alkenes.
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Combustion Reactions

Combustion reactions involve the rapid reaction of a substance with oxygen, resulting in the release of energy in the form of heat and light. In organic chemistry, this typically refers to the burning of hydrocarbons, producing carbon dioxide and water as byproducts. Understanding the conditions and products of combustion is essential for classifying reactions accurately.
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Substitution and Addition Reactions

Substitution reactions involve the replacement of one functional group in a molecule with another, while addition reactions involve the addition of atoms or groups to a molecule, particularly in unsaturated compounds like alkenes. Recognizing the mechanisms and characteristics of these reactions is crucial for classifying organic reactions correctly.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Classify each organic reaction as combustion, alkane substitution, alkene addition or hydrogenation, aromatic substitution, or alcohol substitution, elimination, or oxidation.

d.

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Textbook Question

Identify the two compounds that display stereoisomerism and draw their structures. a. 3-methyl-3-pentanol b. 2-methyl-2-pentanol c. 3-methyl-2-pentanol d. 2-methyl-3-pentanol e. 2,4-dimethyl-3-pentanol

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Textbook Question

Determine whether the two structures are isomers or the same molecule drawn in two different ways. c.

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Textbook Question

How many kilograms of CO2 does the complete combustion of 3.8 kg of n-octane produce?

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Textbook Question

Determine the products of each reaction. d.

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Textbook Question

Determine whether the two structures are isomers or the same molecule drawn in two different ways. b.

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