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Ch.22 - Organic Chemistry
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 5th Edition
Tro5th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134874371Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.22 - Organic ChemistryProblem 97d
Chapter 22, Problem 97d

Classify each organic reaction as combustion, alkane substitution, alkene addition or hydrogenation, aromatic substitution, or alcohol substitution, elimination, or oxidation.
d.

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1
Step 1: Identify the type of organic compound involved in the reaction. Look for functional groups or structural features such as alkanes, alkenes, aromatics, or alcohols.
Step 2: Examine the reactants and products to determine what kind of transformation is occurring. For example, check if a hydrogen is being added or removed, or if a functional group is being substituted.
Step 3: Consider the reaction conditions, such as the presence of a catalyst, heat, or specific reagents, which can provide clues about the type of reaction.
Step 4: Match the observed transformation with the characteristics of known reaction types: combustion involves oxygen and produces CO2 and H2O, substitution involves replacing an atom or group, addition involves adding atoms to a double bond, and oxidation involves increasing the oxidation state.
Step 5: Classify the reaction based on your observations and analysis. Ensure that the classification aligns with the typical characteristics of the reaction types provided in the problem.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Types of Organic Reactions

Organic reactions can be classified into several categories based on their mechanisms and the types of reactants involved. Common classifications include combustion, where organic compounds react with oxygen to produce carbon dioxide and water; substitution reactions, where an atom or group in a molecule is replaced by another; and addition reactions, where atoms are added to a molecule, often seen in alkenes.
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Combustion Reactions

Combustion reactions involve the rapid reaction of a substance with oxygen, resulting in the release of energy in the form of heat and light. In organic chemistry, this typically refers to the burning of hydrocarbons, producing carbon dioxide and water as byproducts. Understanding combustion is essential for analyzing energy production and environmental impacts.
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Substitution and Addition Reactions

Substitution reactions involve the replacement of one functional group in a molecule with another, commonly seen in alkanes and aromatic compounds. In contrast, addition reactions occur when two reactants combine to form a single product, often involving alkenes where double bonds are broken to allow new atoms to attach. Recognizing these patterns is crucial for predicting reaction outcomes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Classify each organic reaction as combustion, alkane substitution, alkene addition or hydrogenation, aromatic substitution, or alcohol substitution, elimination, or oxidation.

c.

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Textbook Question

Identify the two compounds that display stereoisomerism and draw their structures. a. 3-methyl-3-pentanol b. 2-methyl-2-pentanol c. 3-methyl-2-pentanol d. 2-methyl-3-pentanol e. 2,4-dimethyl-3-pentanol

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Textbook Question

Determine whether the two structures are isomers or the same molecule drawn in two different ways. c.

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Textbook Question

How many kilograms of CO2 does the complete combustion of 3.8 kg of n-octane produce?

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Textbook Question

Determine the products of each reaction. d.

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Textbook Question

There are eight structures with the formula C3H7NO in which the O is part of a carbonyl group. Draw the structures and identify the functional groups in each.

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