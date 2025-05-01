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Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 5th Edition
Tro5th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134874371Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.3 - Molecules and CompoundsProblem 102
Chapter 3, Problem 102

Classify each compound as organic or inorganic: a. C8H18 b. CH3NH2 c. CaO d. FeCO3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the general characteristics of organic compounds, which typically contain carbon and hydrogen, often with C-H bonds.
Recognize that inorganic compounds generally do not have C-H bonds and may include metals, salts, and minerals.
Examine compound a, C8H18: It contains only carbon and hydrogen, indicating it is an organic compound.
Examine compound b, CH3NH2: It contains carbon and hydrogen, along with nitrogen, indicating it is an organic compound.
Examine compounds c, CaO, and d, FeCO3: Both contain metals (calcium and iron, respectively) and do not have C-H bonds, indicating they are inorganic compounds.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Organic Compounds

Organic compounds are primarily composed of carbon atoms, often in combination with hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, and other elements. They typically contain carbon-hydrogen (C-H) bonds and are associated with living organisms. Common examples include hydrocarbons, alcohols, and amino acids.
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Inorganic Compounds

Inorganic compounds generally do not contain carbon-hydrogen bonds and include a wide range of substances such as minerals, metals, and salts. They can be composed of metals, nonmetals, and metalloids, and often play crucial roles in various chemical processes and reactions.
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Classification Criteria

The classification of compounds as organic or inorganic is based on their molecular structure and composition. Organic compounds typically contain carbon and are associated with biological processes, while inorganic compounds encompass a broader range of substances that do not fit this definition. Understanding these criteria is essential for accurate classification.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Classify each hydrocarbon as an alkane, alkene, or alkyne. a. HC≡CH

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Textbook Question

Tartaric acid is the white, powdery substance that coats tart candies such as Sour Patch Kids. Combustion analysis of a 12.01-g sample of tartaric acid—which contains only carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen—produces 14.08 g CO2 and 4.32 g H2O. Determine the empirical formula of tartaric acid.

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Textbook Question

The foul odor of rancid butter is due largely to butyric acid, a compound containing carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen. Combustion analysis of a 4.30-g sample of butyric acid produces 8.59 g CO2 and 3.52 g H2O. Determine the empirical formula of butyric acid.

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