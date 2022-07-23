Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds Ionic compounds are formed when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of positively charged cations and negatively charged anions. These oppositely charged ions attract each other, creating a stable compound. Common examples include sodium chloride (NaCl) and magnesium oxide (MgO). Understanding the formation and properties of ionic compounds is essential for naming them correctly.

Nomenclature of Ionic Compounds The nomenclature of ionic compounds involves specific rules for naming the cations and anions. Typically, the cation is named first, followed by the anion. For example, in Na2O, sodium (Na+) is the cation and oxide (O2-) is the anion. The name of the compound is derived from these ions, resulting in 'sodium oxide' for Na2O.