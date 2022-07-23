Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds Ionic compounds are formed when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of positively charged cations and negatively charged anions. These oppositely charged ions attract each other, creating a stable compound. The overall charge of the compound is neutral, and they typically have high melting and boiling points due to the strong electrostatic forces between the ions. Recommended video: Guided course 02:11 02:11 Ionic Compounds Naming

Polyatomic Ions Polyatomic ions are ions that consist of two or more atoms covalently bonded together, which carry a net charge. Common examples include sulfate (SO4^2-) and acetate (C2H3O2^-). Understanding polyatomic ions is crucial for naming and writing formulas for ionic compounds, as they often replace single-element anions in these compounds. Recommended video: Guided course 01:20 01:20 Polyatomic Ion Variations