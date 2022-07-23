Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds Ionic compounds are formed when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of positively charged cations and negatively charged anions. These oppositely charged ions attract each other, creating a stable compound. The properties of ionic compounds include high melting and boiling points, and they typically dissolve in water to form electrolytes. Recommended video: Guided course 02:11 02:11 Ionic Compounds Naming

Nomenclature of Ionic Compounds The nomenclature of ionic compounds involves naming the cation first, followed by the anion. For cations derived from metals, the name remains the same as the element, while anions typically have their names modified to end in '-ide' for simple anions or use specific names for polyatomic ions. In the case of transition metals, the oxidation state is indicated using Roman numerals. Recommended video: Guided course 02:11 02:11 Ionic Compounds Naming