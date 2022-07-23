Textbook Question
Write a formula for the ionic compound that forms between each pair of elements. a. silver and chlorine b. sodium and sulfur c. aluminum and sulfur d. potassium and chlorine
3051
views
Write a formula for the ionic compound that forms between each pair of elements. a. silver and chlorine b. sodium and sulfur c. aluminum and sulfur d. potassium and chlorine
Write a formula for the compound that forms between potassium and each polyatomic ion. a. carbonate b. phosphate c. hydrogen phosphate d. acetate
Name each ionic compound. a. Mg3N2 b. KF c. Na2O d. Li2S f. KI e. CsF
Name each ionic compound containing a polyatomic ion. a. CuNO2 b. Mg(C2H3O2)2 c. Ba(NO3)2 d. Pb(C2H3O2)2
Name each ionic compound containing a polyatomic ion. a. Ba(OH)2 b. NH4I c. NaBrO4 d. Fe(OH)3
Write the formula for each ionic compound. a. sodium hydrogen sulfite b. lithium permanganate c. silver nitrate d. potassium sulfate e. rubidium hydrogen sulfate