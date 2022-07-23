Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.3 - Molecules and CompoundsProblem 36
Previous problem
Next problem
Chapter 3, Problem 36

Write a formula for the compound that forms between potassium and each polyatomic ion. a. carbonate b. phosphate c. hydrogen phosphate d. acetate

Verified Solution

Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed when metals react with nonmetals, resulting in the transfer of electrons. In this case, potassium (a metal) donates an electron to the polyatomic ions, which are negatively charged. The resulting compound is held together by the electrostatic attraction between the positively charged potassium ions and the negatively charged polyatomic ions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Ionic Compounds Naming

Polyatomic Ions

Polyatomic ions are ions that consist of two or more atoms bonded together, carrying a net charge. Common examples include carbonate (CO3^2-), phosphate (PO4^3-), hydrogen phosphate (HPO4^2-), and acetate (C2H3O2^-). Understanding the charge and composition of these ions is crucial for writing the correct formulas for the resulting ionic compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:20
Polyatomic Ion Variations

Chemical Formula Writing

Writing chemical formulas involves combining the symbols of the elements or ions in a compound, reflecting their ratios and charges. For ionic compounds, the total positive charge must balance the total negative charge. This requires knowledge of the charges of both potassium and the polyatomic ions to ensure the correct stoichiometry in the final formula.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:46
Writing Formulas
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Based on the molecular views, classify each substance as an atomic element, a molecular element, an ionic compound, or a molecular compound.

114
views
Textbook Question

Based on the molecular views, classify each substance as an atomic element, a molecular element, an ionic compound, or a molecular compound.

654
views
Textbook Question

Write a formula for the ionic compound that forms between each pair of elements. a. silver and chlorine b. sodium and sulfur c. aluminum and sulfur d. potassium and chlorine

3051
views
Textbook Question

Name each ionic compound. a. Mg3N2 b. KF c. Na2O d. Li2S f. KI e. CsF

771
views
Textbook Question

Name each ionic compound. a. SnCl4 b. PbI2 c. Fe2O3 d. CuI2 e. HgBr2 f. CrCl2

657
views
Textbook Question

Name each ionic compound containing a polyatomic ion. a. CuNO2 b. Mg(C2H3O2)2 c. Ba(NO3)2 d. Pb(C2H3O2)2

777
views