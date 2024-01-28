The iodide ion is a dietary mineral essential to good nutrition. In countries where potassium iodide is added to salt, iodine deficiency (or goiter) has been almost completely eliminated. The recommended daily allowance (RDA) for iodine is 150 mg/day. How much potassium iodide (76.45% I) should you consume if you want to meet the RDA?
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
Chapter 3, Problem 81a
Determine the number of moles of hydrogen atoms in each sample. a. 0.0885 mol C4H10 b. 1.3 mol CH4
1
Step 1: Identify the molecular formula of the compound. In this case, it's C4H10, which means there are 4 atoms of Carbon (C) and 10 atoms of Hydrogen (H) in one molecule of the compound.
Step 2: Understand that a mole of a substance contains Avogadro's number (6.022 x 10^23) of entities (atoms, molecules, etc.). Therefore, one mole of C4H10 contains 10 moles of Hydrogen atoms.
Step 3: Use the given amount of moles of C4H10 to find the moles of Hydrogen atoms. Since one mole of C4H10 contains 10 moles of Hydrogen atoms, multiply the given moles of C4H10 by 10.
Step 4: The result from step 3 will give you the number of moles of Hydrogen atoms in the sample.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Mole Concept
The mole is a fundamental unit in chemistry that quantifies the amount of substance. One mole contains approximately 6.022 x 10^23 entities, such as atoms or molecules. This concept allows chemists to convert between the mass of a substance and the number of particles it contains, facilitating stoichiometric calculations.
01:25
Mole Concept
Chemical Formula
A chemical formula represents the composition of a compound, indicating the types and numbers of atoms present. For example, C4H10 (butane) consists of 4 carbon (C) atoms and 10 hydrogen (H) atoms. Understanding the chemical formula is essential for determining the number of moles of specific atoms within a compound.
02:26
Skeletal Formula
Stoichiometry
Stoichiometry is the area of chemistry that deals with the relationships between the quantities of reactants and products in chemical reactions. It allows for the calculation of moles of different substances based on their ratios in a balanced equation. In this case, stoichiometry helps determine the number of moles of hydrogen atoms from the given moles of butane.
01:16
Stoichiometry Concept
