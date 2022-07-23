Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.3 - Molecules and CompoundsProblem 81d
Chapter 3, Problem 81d

Determine the number of moles of hydrogen atoms in each sample. d. 1.87 mol C8H18

Hey, everyone were asked how many moles of hydrogen, 0.0748 mole of octane half. So first, we're going to start off with our 0.0748 mall of octane And looking at our formula here, we can see that one mole of octane consists of 18 moles of hydrogen. So calculating this out, We end up with a value of 1.35 mole of hydrogen, which is our final answer. So I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
