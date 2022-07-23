Textbook Question
Name each ionic compound. a. SnCl4 b. PbI2 c. Fe2O3 d. CuI2 e. HgBr2 f. CrCl2
Name each ionic compound containing a polyatomic ion. a. CuNO2 b. Mg(C2H3O2)2 c. Ba(NO3)2 d. Pb(C2H3O2)2
Name each ionic compound containing a polyatomic ion. a. Ba(OH)2 b. NH4I c. NaBrO4 d. Fe(OH)3
Write the formula for each ionic compound. f. potassium hydrogen carbonate
Write the formula for each ionic compound. a. copper(II) chloride
Write the formula for each ionic compound. b. copper(I) iodate c. lead(II) chromate e. potassium hydroxide