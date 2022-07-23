Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.3 - Molecules and CompoundsProblem 42a
Chapter 3, Problem 42a

Name each ionic compound containing a polyatomic ion. a. Ba(OH)2 b. NH4I c. NaBrO4 d. Fe(OH)3

Identify the cation and the anion in the compound. In Ba(OH)2, Ba is the cation and OH is the anion.
Determine the charge of the cation. Barium (Ba) typically has a charge of +2.
Recognize the anion as a polyatomic ion. Hydroxide (OH) is a polyatomic ion with a charge of -1.
Combine the cation and anion to form the neutral compound. Since the charge of Ba is +2 and each OH is -1, two OH ions are needed to balance the charge of one Ba ion.
Write the name of the compound by naming the cation first followed by the name of the polyatomic ion. The compound is named Barium Hydroxide.

Verified Solution

3m
Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of positively charged cations and negatively charged anions. These oppositely charged ions attract each other, creating a stable compound. Understanding the structure and properties of ionic compounds is essential for identifying and naming them correctly.
Ionic Compounds Naming

Polyatomic Ions

Polyatomic ions are ions that consist of two or more atoms bonded together, carrying a net charge. Common examples include hydroxide (OH⁻) and sulfate (SO₄²⁻). Recognizing these ions is crucial for naming ionic compounds that contain them, as they often have specific naming conventions that differ from monatomic ions.
Polyatomic Ion Variations

Nomenclature of Ionic Compounds

The nomenclature of ionic compounds involves systematic rules for naming compounds based on their constituent ions. For compounds containing polyatomic ions, the name of the polyatomic ion is used directly in the compound's name. Understanding these rules helps in accurately identifying and naming compounds like Ba(OH)₂, which is called barium hydroxide.
Ionic Compounds Naming
Related Practice
Name each ionic compound. a. Mg3N2 b. KF c. Na2O d. Li2S f. KI e. CsF

Name each ionic compound. a. SnCl4 b. PbI2 c. Fe2O3 d. CuI2 e. HgBr2 f. CrCl2

Name each ionic compound containing a polyatomic ion. a. CuNO2 b. Mg(C2H3O2)2 c. Ba(NO3)2 d. Pb(C2H3O2)2

Write the formula for each ionic compound. a. sodium hydrogen sulfite b. lithium permanganate c. silver nitrate d. potassium sulfate e. rubidium hydrogen sulfate

Write the formula for each ionic compound. f. potassium hydrogen carbonate

Write the formula for each ionic compound. a. copper(II) chloride

