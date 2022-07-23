Textbook Question
Name each ionic compound. a. Mg3N2 b. KF c. Na2O d. Li2S f. KI e. CsF
Name each ionic compound. a. SnCl4 b. PbI2 c. Fe2O3 d. CuI2 e. HgBr2 f. CrCl2
Name each ionic compound containing a polyatomic ion. a. CuNO2 b. Mg(C2H3O2)2 c. Ba(NO3)2 d. Pb(C2H3O2)2
Write the formula for each ionic compound. a. sodium hydrogen sulfite b. lithium permanganate c. silver nitrate d. potassium sulfate e. rubidium hydrogen sulfate
Write the formula for each ionic compound. f. potassium hydrogen carbonate
Write the formula for each ionic compound. a. copper(II) chloride