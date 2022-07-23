Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Chemical Reactions and Chemical Quantities
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.4 - Chemical Reactions and Chemical QuantitiesProblem 60
Chapter 4, Problem 60

Many home barbeques are fueled with propane gas (C3H8). What mass of carbon dioxide (in kg) is produced upon the complete combustion of 18.9 L of propane (approximate contents of one 5-gallon tank)? Assume that the density of the liquid propane in the tank is 0.621 g/mL. (Hint: Begin by writing a balanced equation for the combustion reaction.)

Combustion Reaction

A combustion reaction is a chemical process in which a substance reacts with oxygen to produce heat and light. In the case of propane (C3H8), the balanced equation for its complete combustion is C3H8 + 5 O2 → 3 CO2 + 4 H2O. Understanding this reaction is crucial for determining the products formed and their quantities during the combustion of propane.
Combustion Apparatus

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on the balanced equation. It allows us to determine the amount of carbon dioxide produced from a given volume of propane by using mole ratios derived from the balanced equation. This concept is essential for converting between different units, such as liters of gas to grams of product.
Stoichiometry Concept

Density and Volume Conversion

Density is defined as mass per unit volume and is crucial for converting between the volume of a liquid and its mass. In this problem, the density of propane (0.621 g/mL) is used to convert the volume of propane (18.9 L) into mass. This conversion is necessary to apply stoichiometric calculations effectively and find the mass of carbon dioxide produced.
Density Conversion Example
