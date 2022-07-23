Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Combustion Reaction A combustion reaction is a chemical process in which a substance reacts with oxygen to produce heat and light. In the case of propane (C3H8), the balanced equation for its complete combustion is C3H8 + 5 O2 → 3 CO2 + 4 H2O. Understanding this reaction is crucial for determining the products formed and their quantities during the combustion of propane.

Stoichiometry Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on the balanced equation. It allows us to determine the amount of carbon dioxide produced from a given volume of propane by using mole ratios derived from the balanced equation. This concept is essential for converting between different units, such as liters of gas to grams of product.