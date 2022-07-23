Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Chemical Reactions and Chemical Quantities
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.4 - Chemical Reactions and Chemical QuantitiesProblem 61
Chapter 4, Problem 61

Aspirin can be made in the laboratory by reacting acetic anhydride (C4H6O3) with salicylic acid (C7H6O3) to form aspirin (C9H8O4) and acetic acid (C2H4O2). The balanced equation is: C4H6O3 + C7H6O3 → C9H8O4 + C2H4O2 In a laboratory synthesis, a student begins with 3.00 mL of acetic anhydride (density = 1.08 g/mL) and 1.25 g of salicylic acid. Once the reaction is complete, the student collects 1.22 g of aspirin. Determine the limiting reactant. Determine the theoretical yield of aspirin. Determine the percent yield for the reaction.

Limiting Reactant

The limiting reactant is the substance that is completely consumed first in a chemical reaction, thus determining the maximum amount of product that can be formed. To identify the limiting reactant, one must compare the mole ratios of the reactants based on the balanced chemical equation. The reactant that produces the least amount of product is the limiting reactant.
Limiting Reagent Concept

Theoretical Yield

The theoretical yield is the maximum amount of product that can be generated from a given amount of reactants, as calculated from the balanced chemical equation. It is determined by using the limiting reactant to find out how much product can be formed under ideal conditions, assuming complete conversion and no losses during the reaction.
Percent Yield in Reactions

Percent Yield

Percent yield is a measure of the efficiency of a chemical reaction, calculated by comparing the actual yield of a product obtained from the reaction to the theoretical yield. It is expressed as a percentage and is calculated using the formula: (actual yield / theoretical yield) × 100. This value helps assess how well the reaction proceeded and can indicate potential losses or inefficiencies.
Percent Yield in Reactions
Related Practice
Write the balanced equation for the reaction of hydrogen gas with bromine gas.

The combustion of gasoline produces carbon dioxide and water. Assume gasoline to be pure octane (C8H18) and calculate the mass (in kg) of carbon dioxide that is added to the atmosphere per 1.0 kg of octane burned. (Hint: Begin by writing a balanced equation for the combustion reaction.)

Many home barbeques are fueled with propane gas (C3H8). What mass of carbon dioxide (in kg) is produced upon the complete combustion of 18.9 L of propane (approximate contents of one 5-gallon tank)? Assume that the density of the liquid propane in the tank is 0.621 g/mL. (Hint: Begin by writing a balanced equation for the combustion reaction.)

The combustion of liquid ethanol (C2H5OH) produces carbon dioxide and water. After 4.62 mL of ethanol (density = 0.789 g/mL) is allowed to burn in the presence of 15.55 g of oxygen gas, 3.72 mL of water (density = 1.00 g/mL) is collected. Determine the percent yield for the reaction. (Hint: Write a balanced equation for the combustion of ethanol.)

The reaction of NH3 and O2 forms NO and water. The NO can be used to convert P4 to P4O6, forming N2 in the process. The P4O6 can be treated with water to form H3PO3, which forms PH3 and H3PO4 when heated. Find the mass of PH3 that forms from the reaction of 1.00 g of NH3.

An important reaction that takes place in a blast furnace during the production of iron is the formation of iron metal and CO2 from Fe2O3 and CO. Determine the mass of Fe2O3 required to form 910 kg of iron. Determine the amount of CO2 that forms in this process.

