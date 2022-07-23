Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limiting Reactant The limiting reactant is the substance that is completely consumed first in a chemical reaction, thus determining the maximum amount of product that can be formed. To identify the limiting reactant, one must compare the mole ratios of the reactants based on the balanced chemical equation. The reactant that produces the lesser amount of product is the limiting reactant. Recommended video: Guided course 01:30 01:30 Limiting Reagent Concept

Theoretical Yield The theoretical yield is the maximum amount of product that can be produced from a given amount of reactants, as calculated from the balanced chemical equation. It assumes complete conversion of the limiting reactant into product without any losses. This value is essential for calculating the efficiency of a reaction and is typically expressed in grams or moles. Recommended video: Guided course 03:09 03:09 Percent Yield in Reactions