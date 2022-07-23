Chapter 4, Problem 49

Urea (CH 4 N 2 O) is a common fertilizer that is synthesized by the reaction of ammonia (NH 3 ) with carbon dioxide: 2 NH 3 (aq) + CO 2 (aq) → CH 4 N 2 O(aq) + H 2 O(l) In an industrial synthesis of urea, a chemist combines 136.4 kg of ammonia with 211.4 kg of carbon dioxide and obtains 168.4 kg of urea. Determine the limiting reactant, theoretical yield of urea, and percent yield for the reaction.

