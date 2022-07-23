Chapter 4, Problem 45
Iron(III) oxide reacts with carbon monoxide according to the equation: Fe2O3(s) + 3 CO(g) → 2 Fe(s) + 3 CO2(g) A reaction mixture initially contains 22.55 g Fe2O3 and 14.78 g CO. Once the reaction has occurred as completely as possible, what mass (in g) of the excess reactant remains?
Video transcript
Iron(II) sulfide reacts with hydrochloric acid according to the reaction: FeS(s) + 2 HCl(aq) → FeCl2(s) + H2S(g) A reaction mixture initially contains 0.223 mol FeS and 0.652 mol HCl. Once the reaction has occurred as completely as possible, what amount (in moles) of the excess reactant remains?
For the reaction shown, calculate the theoretical yield of product (in grams) for each initial amount of reactants. 2 Al(s) + 3 Cl2(g) → 2 AlCl3(s) c. 0.235 g Al, 1.15 g Cl2
For the reaction shown, calculate the theoretical yield of the product (in grams) for each initial amount of reactants. Ti(s) + 2 F2( g) → TiF4(s) c. 0.233 g Ti, 0.288 g F2
Elemental phosphorus reacts with chlorine gas according to the equation: P4(s) + 6 Cl2( g) → 4 PCl3(l ) A reaction mixture initially contains 45.69 g P4 and 131.3 g Cl2. Once the reaction has occurred as completely as possible, what mass (in g) of the excess reactant remains?
Magnesium oxide can be made by heating magnesium metal in the presence of oxygen. The balanced equation for the reaction is: 2 Mg(s) + O2( g) → 2 MgO(s) When 10.1 g of Mg reacts with 10.5 g O2, 11.9 g MgO is collected. Determine the limiting reactant, theoretical yield, and percent yield for the reaction.
Urea (CH4N2O) is a common fertilizer that is synthesized by the reaction of ammonia (NH3) with carbon dioxide: 2 NH3(aq) + CO2(aq) → CH4N2O(aq) + H2O(l) In an industrial synthesis of urea, a chemist combines 136.4 kg of ammonia with 211.4 kg of carbon dioxide and obtains 168.4 kg of urea. Determine the limiting reactant, theoretical yield of urea, and percent yield for the reaction.