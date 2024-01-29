Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 - Chemical Reactions and Chemical Quantities
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.4 - Chemical Reactions and Chemical QuantitiesProblem 40b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 4, Problem 40b

Calculate the theoretical yield of product (in moles) for each initial amount of reactants. 3 Mn(s) + 2 O2( g) → Mn3O4(s) b. 4 mol Mn, 7 mol O2

Verified Solution
Video duration:
0m:0s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hello, everyone. Today, we have the following problem, calculate the theoretically yield of the product in moles for each initial amount of reactants. So we have to use the mole ratios to convert the reactants into the product. And so we are given our four moles of our manganese and seven moles of oxygen. So for our manganese, we take our four moles of it and we have to multiply by the multiple ratio. That is saying that if we look at our equation, we see how many moles of manganese we have, which is three, we put that in the denominator so that we can cancel it and it's out. And then on our enumerator, we put the moles of our manganese oxide that we formed, which is just one. And we see now when our units cancel L we write an answer of 1.333 moles of that manganese oxide. We do the same for our oxygen. So we have our seven moles of our oxygen gas. And we do the same thing with our multiple conversion. We say that we have one mole of our manganese sign in ratio with our two moles of oxygen gas, our units will cancel out and this will equal 3.5 moles of our manganese oxide. Since manganese produce the less or not, it is the limiting reactant. Well, oxygen gas of the excess and the product produced when the limiting reactant fully reacted is the theoretical yield. And so essentially, when we use this 1.33 moles of our manganese oxide, we yielded one mole of our manganese oxide or our product making your answer and your choice. A and with that, we have solved the problem overall, I hope is help. And until next time.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the reaction: 4 HCl(g) + O2(g) → 2 H2O(g) + 2 Cl2(g) Each molecular diagram represents an initial mixture of reactants. How many molecules of Cl2 form from the reaction mixture that produces the greatest amount of products?

2250
views
3
rank
Textbook Question

Consider the reaction: 2 CH3OH(g) + 3 O2( g) → 2 CO2( g) + 4 H2O(g) Each of the molecular diagrams represents an initial mixture of the reactants. How many CO2 molecules form from the reaction mixture that produces the greatest amount of products?

2725
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

Calculate the theoretical yield of the product (in moles) for each initial amount of reactants. Ti(s) + 2 Cl2(g) → TiCl4(s) b. 7 mol Ti, 17 mol Cl2

1693
views
Textbook Question

Zinc sulfide reacts with oxygen according to the reaction: 2 ZnS(s) + 3 O2( g) → 2 ZnO(s) + 2 SO2( g) A reaction mixture initially contains 4.2 mol ZnS and 6.8 mol O2. Once the reaction has occurred as completely as possible, what amount (in moles) of the excess reactant remains?

7102
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

Iron(II) sulfide reacts with hydrochloric acid according to the reaction: FeS(s) + 2 HCl(aq) → FeCl2(s) + H2S(g) A reaction mixture initially contains 0.223 mol FeS and 0.652 mol HCl. Once the reaction has occurred as completely as possible, what amount (in moles) of the excess reactant remains?

8939
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

For the reaction shown, calculate the theoretical yield of product (in grams) for each initial amount of reactants. 2 Al(s) + 3 Cl2(g) → 2 AlCl3(s) c. 0.235 g Al, 1.15 g Cl2

643
views