Consider the reaction: 2 CH 3 OH(g) + 3 O 2 ( g) → 2 CO 2 ( g) + 4 H 2 O(g) Each of the molecular diagrams represents an initial mixture of the reactants. How many CO 2 molecules form from the reaction mixture that produces the greatest amount of products?

