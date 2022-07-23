Chapter 4, Problem 43c
For the reaction shown, calculate the theoretical yield of product (in grams) for each initial amount of reactants. 2 Al(s) + 3 Cl2(g) → 2 AlCl3(s) c. 0.235 g Al, 1.15 g Cl2
Video transcript
Calculate the theoretical yield of product (in moles) for each initial amount of reactants. 3 Mn(s) + 2 O2( g) → Mn3O4(s) b. 4 mol Mn, 7 mol O2
Zinc sulfide reacts with oxygen according to the reaction: 2 ZnS(s) + 3 O2( g) → 2 ZnO(s) + 2 SO2( g) A reaction mixture initially contains 4.2 mol ZnS and 6.8 mol O2. Once the reaction has occurred as completely as possible, what amount (in moles) of the excess reactant remains?
Iron(II) sulfide reacts with hydrochloric acid according to the reaction: FeS(s) + 2 HCl(aq) → FeCl2(s) + H2S(g) A reaction mixture initially contains 0.223 mol FeS and 0.652 mol HCl. Once the reaction has occurred as completely as possible, what amount (in moles) of the excess reactant remains?
For the reaction shown, calculate the theoretical yield of the product (in grams) for each initial amount of reactants. Ti(s) + 2 F2( g) → TiF4(s) c. 0.233 g Ti, 0.288 g F2
Iron(III) oxide reacts with carbon monoxide according to the equation: Fe2O3(s) + 3 CO(g) → 2 Fe(s) + 3 CO2(g) A reaction mixture initially contains 22.55 g Fe2O3 and 14.78 g CO. Once the reaction has occurred as completely as possible, what mass (in g) of the excess reactant remains?
Elemental phosphorus reacts with chlorine gas according to the equation: P4(s) + 6 Cl2( g) → 4 PCl3(l ) A reaction mixture initially contains 45.69 g P4 and 131.3 g Cl2. Once the reaction has occurred as completely as possible, what mass (in g) of the excess reactant remains?