Chapter 5, Problem 78c
Predict the products and write a balanced molecular equation for each reaction. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' c. liquid pentanol (C5H12O) and gaseous oxygen
Predict the products and write a balanced molecular equation for each reaction. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' a. HCl(aq) + Hg2(NO3)2(aq) →
Predict the products and write a balanced molecular equation for each reaction. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' d. aqueous ammonium chloride and aqueous calcium hydroxide
Predict the products and write a balanced molecular equation for each reaction. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' b. Cr(NO3)3(aq) + LiOH(aq) →
Hard water often contains dissolved Ca2+ and Mg2+ ions. One way to soften water is to add phosphates. The phosphate ion forms insoluble precipitates with calcium and magnesium ions, removing them from solution. A solution is 0.050 M in calcium chloride and 0.085 M in magnesium nitrate. What mass of sodium phosphate would you add to 1.5 L of this solution to completely eliminate the hard water ions? Assume complete reaction.
An acid solution is 0.100 M in HCl and 0.200 M in H2SO4. What volume of a 0.150 M KOH solution would completely neutralize all the acid in 500.0 mL of this solution?
Find the mass of barium metal (in grams) that must react with O2 to produce enough barium oxide to prepare 1.0 L of a 0.10 M solution of OH-.