Predict the products and write a balanced molecular equation for each reaction. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' b. Cr(NO3)3(aq) + LiOH(aq) →

Hey, everyone's here as completely given reaction if possible. And then balance the chemical equation. So this is a double displacement reaction. We have two compounds reacting so we can switch the ions and form new products. Let's look at each reactor, we have aluminum sulfate and it's gonna associate into A. L. Three plus And s. 0. 4 two minus. Since we have two aluminum over here, you can put a tool in front of A. L. Three plus. We have free sulfate over here, We put a three in front of sulfate ion over here. Now we have ammonium hydroxide. This can associate to give us NH four plus in O H minus the nephew switched the ions. We're gonna have 803 plus and O. H minus. And it's gonna give us aluminum hydroxide and it's gonna be a solid because most hydroxide salts are only slightly soluble except for a few exceptions. And aluminum is one of the exceptions. So, this reaction will produce a precipitate of aluminum hydroxide. They're gonna have NH four less And s. 04 two minus. That's going to give us the money himself. eight. And it's going to be a quiz because most sulfates are soluble and now we're gonna have aluminum sulfate plus, ammonium hydroxide. And it's gonna get aluminum hydroxide plus ammonium Sophie. So to balance this, we need to look at all the individual elements on both sides. You have aluminum Salford oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen on both sides. We have two aluminum over here, three Sofa over here, 13 oxygen over here, one nitrogen over here And five hydrogen over here. We have one aluminum over here. one Sofa over here have an oxygen over here. To nitrogen and 11 hydrogen. We need to first balance all the non hydrogen and non oxygen elements first. Just have to aluminum on the reactive side, but only one on the product side. You can start by two over here. Get to But it's true for the aluminum hydroxide and since we have three cellphone to react inside, only one on the product side, We must part three over here. Get three. Put a three in front of ammonium sulfate And then we have 18 oxygen fixed nitrogen and 30 hydrogen. So we can multiply by six over here to get through the hydrogen over here as well. What a six in front of ammonium hydroxide. And we have six nitrogen over here And 18 auction over here. Now this is balance. So for the reaction, we're gonna have aluminum sulfate plus six. Hi my name hydroxide. And it's gonna go to aluminum hydroxide plus three morning himself. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful
