Ch.5 - Introduction to Solutions and Aqueous Solutions
Ch.5 - Introduction to Solutions and Aqueous Solutions Problem 77d
Chapter 5, Problem 77d

Predict the products and write a balanced molecular equation for each reaction. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' d. aqueous ammonium chloride and aqueous calcium hydroxide

Hey everyone. So we asked completely given reaction of potassium chloride with barium hydroxide and balance the chemical equation. So potassium chloride is gonna be K. C. L. A quiz. And barium hydroxide is B. A. Oh H. Two A. Quest. So if we look at each individual reactant, potassium chloride is going to associate into K. Plus C. O. Minus and barium hydroxide and associate to be a two plus and O. H minus. We can put it to the front of O. H minus because we have to hijack sides on the left and since we have two hydroxide we can put it in front of O. H minus. If we were to switch the ions we have K. Plus reacting with O. H minus to produce potassium hydroxide and there's gonna be a quays and they have to be a two plus. We're acting with cl minus. And this will give us barry and chloride which is also a quiz. And since all the ions will remain soluble no reaction will take place. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful
