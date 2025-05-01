Hydrazine (N2H4) is a fuel used by some spacecraft. It is normally oxidized by N2O4 according to the equation: N2H4 (l) + N2O4 (g) → 2 N2O (g) + 2 H2O (g) Calculate ΔH°rxn for this reaction using standard enthalpies of formation.
Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate ΔH°rxn for the reaction: CO(g) + H2O(g) → H2(g) + CO2(g)
Key Concepts
Enthalpy of Formation
Hess's Law
Reaction Stoichiometry
Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate ΔH°rxn for each reaction. a. C2H4(g) + H2(g) → C2H6(g)
Write an equation for the formation of each compound from its elements in their standard states, and find ΔH°rxn for each in Appendix IIB. d. CH3OH(l)
Pentane (C5H12) is a component of gasoline that burns according to the following balanced equation: C5H12(l) + 8 O2(g) → 5 CO2(g) + 6 H2O(g) Calculate ΔH°rxn for this reaction using standard enthalpies of formation. (The standard enthalpy of formation of liquid pentane is –146.8 kJ/mol.)
Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate ΔH°rxn for each reaction. d. Cr2O3(s) + 3 CO(g) → 2 Cr(s) + 3 CO2(g)
Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate ΔH°rxn for each reaction. c. 3 NO2(g) + H2O(l) → 2 HNO3(aq) + NO(g)