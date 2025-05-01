Textbook Question
The distance from Earth to the sun is 1.5×108 km. Find the number of crests in a light wave of frequency 1.0×1014 s –1 traveling from the sun to Earth.
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The distance from Earth to the sun is 1.5×108 km. Find the number of crests in a light wave of frequency 1.0×1014 s –1 traveling from the sun to Earth.
A 5.00-mL ampule of a 0.100-M solution of naphthalene in hexane is excited with a flash of light. The naphthalene emits 15.5 J of energy at an average wavelength of 349 nm. What percentage of the naphthalene molecules emitted a photon?
A laser produces 20.0 mW of red light. In 1.00 hr, the laser emits 2.29×1020 photons. What is the wavelength of the laser?