Each compound contains both ionic and covalent bonds. Write ionic Lewis structures for each, including the covalent structure for the ion in brackets. Write resonance structures if necessary. b. Ca(OH)2 c. KNO3 d. LiIO
Does each compound contain both ionic and covalent bonds? Write ionic Lewis structures for each of them, including the covalent structure for the ion in brackets. Write resonance structures if necessary for the following: b. NH4Cl, d. Sr(CN)2, a. RbIO2, c. KOH.
Key Concepts
Ionic and Covalent Bonds
Lewis Structures
Resonance Structures
Formic acid is responsible for the sting of ant bites. By mass, formic acid is 26.10% C, 4.38% H, and 69.52% O. The molar mass of formic acid is 46.02 g/mol. Determine the molecular formula of formic acid and draw its Lewis structure.
Carbon ring structures are common in organic chemistry. Draw a Lewis structure for each carbon ring structure, including any necessary resonance structures. a. C4H8 b. C4H4 c. C6H12 d. C6H6
Write an appropriate Lewis structure for each compound. Make certain to distinguish between ionic and molecular compounds. b. ClF5
Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins. The simplest amino acid is glycine (H2NCH2COOH). Draw a Lewis structure for glycine. (Hint: The central atoms in the skeletal structure are nitrogen and the two carbon atoms. Each oxygen atom is bonded directly to the right-most carbon atom.)