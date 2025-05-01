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Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 5th Edition
Tro5th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134874371Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.10 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis ModelProblem 88
Chapter 10, Problem 88

Does each compound contain both ionic and covalent bonds? Write ionic Lewis structures for each of them, including the covalent structure for the ion in brackets. Write resonance structures if necessary for the following: b. NH4Cl, d. Sr(CN)2, a. RbIO2, c. KOH.

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Identify the types of bonds present in each compound. Ionic bonds typically form between metals and nonmetals, while covalent bonds form between nonmetals. For each compound, determine which parts are ionic and which are covalent.
Step 2: For NH4Cl, recognize that NH4+ is a polyatomic ion with covalent bonds between nitrogen and hydrogen atoms. The compound also contains an ionic bond between NH4+ and Cl-. Draw the Lewis structure for NH4+ showing the covalent bonds, and indicate the ionic bond with Cl-.
Step 3: For Sr(CN)2, identify that Sr2+ forms ionic bonds with the CN- ions. Within each CN- ion, there is a covalent bond between carbon and nitrogen. Draw the Lewis structure for CN- showing the covalent bond, and indicate the ionic bond with Sr2+.
Step 4: For RbIO2, recognize that Rb+ forms an ionic bond with the IO2- ion. Within IO2-, there are covalent bonds between iodine and oxygen atoms. Draw the Lewis structure for IO2- showing the covalent bonds, and indicate the ionic bond with Rb+.
Step 5: For KOH, identify that K+ forms an ionic bond with OH-. Within OH-, there is a covalent bond between oxygen and hydrogen. Draw the Lewis structure for OH- showing the covalent bond, and indicate the ionic bond with K+.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic and Covalent Bonds

Ionic bonds form through the transfer of electrons from one atom to another, resulting in the attraction between positively and negatively charged ions. In contrast, covalent bonds involve the sharing of electron pairs between atoms. Understanding the nature of these bonds is crucial for determining the structure and properties of compounds, especially when analyzing their Lewis structures.
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Chemical Bonds Example 1

Lewis Structures

Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They help visualize the arrangement of electrons and the connectivity of atoms, which is essential for understanding molecular geometry and reactivity. For ionic compounds, Lewis structures illustrate the formation of ions, while for covalent compounds, they show shared electron pairs.
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Resonance Structures

Resonance structures are different ways of drawing the same molecule that illustrate the delocalization of electrons within certain molecules or ions. They are used when a single Lewis structure cannot adequately represent the actual distribution of electrons. Recognizing resonance is important for predicting the stability and reactivity of compounds, particularly in cases where multiple valid structures exist.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Each compound contains both ionic and covalent bonds. Write ionic Lewis structures for each, including the covalent structure for the ion in brackets. Write resonance structures if necessary. b. Ca(OH)2 c. KNO3 d. LiIO

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Textbook Question

Formic acid is responsible for the sting of ant bites. By mass, formic acid is 26.10% C, 4.38% H, and 69.52% O. The molar mass of formic acid is 46.02 g/mol. Determine the molecular formula of formic acid and draw its Lewis structure.

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Textbook Question

Carbon ring structures are common in organic chemistry. Draw a Lewis structure for each carbon ring structure, including any necessary resonance structures. a. C4H8 b. C4H4 c. C6H12 d. C6H6

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Textbook Question

Write an appropriate Lewis structure for each compound. Make certain to distinguish between ionic and molecular compounds. b. ClF5

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Textbook Question

Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins. The simplest amino acid is glycine (H2NCH2COOH). Draw a Lewis structure for glycine. (Hint: The central atoms in the skeletal structure are nitrogen and the two carbon atoms. Each oxygen atom is bonded directly to the right-most carbon atom.)

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