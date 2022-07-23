Textbook Question
A 100.0-mL buffer solution is 0.175 M in HClO and 0.150 M in NaClO. c. What is the pH after addition of 85.0 mg of NaOH?
900
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A 100.0-mL buffer solution is 0.175 M in HClO and 0.150 M in NaClO. c. What is the pH after addition of 85.0 mg of NaOH?
A 100.0-mL buffer solution is 0.175 M in HClO and 0.150 M in NaClO. b. What is the pH after addition of 150.0 mg of HBr?
What mass of sodium benzoate should you add to 150.0 mL of a 0.15 M benzoic acid solution to obtain a buffer with a pH of 4.25? (Assume no volume change.)