Chapter 18, Problem 48c
A 100.0-mL buffer solution is 0.175 M in HClO and 0.150 M in NaClO. c. What is the pH after addition of 85.0 mg of NaOH?
What mass of sodium benzoate should you add to 150.0 mL of a 0.15 M benzoic acid solution to obtain a buffer with a pH of 4.25? (Assume no volume change.)
A 100.0-mL buffer solution is 0.175 M in HClO and 0.150 M in NaClO. a. What is the initial pH of this solution?
A 100.0-mL buffer solution is 0.175 M in HClO and 0.150 M in NaClO. b. What is the pH after addition of 150.0 mg of HBr?
For each solution, calculate the initial and final pH after adding 0.010 mol of NaOH. c. 250.0 mL of a buffer solution that is 0.255 M in CH3CH2NH2 and 0.235 M in CH3CH2NH3Cl
A 100.0-mL buffer solution is 0.100 M in NH3 and 0.125 M in NH4Br. What mass of HCl can this buffer neutralize before the pH falls below 9.00?
Determine whether or not the mixing of each pair of solutions results in a buffer. d. 105.0 mL of 0.12 M CH3NH2 ; 110.0 mL of 0.15 M CH3NH3Cl