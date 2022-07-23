Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molar Mass Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is calculated by summing the atomic masses of all the atoms in a chemical formula. For example, in C2H5Cl, the molar mass is determined by adding the masses of 2 carbon (C), 5 hydrogen (H), and 1 chlorine (Cl) atom.

Mass Percent Composition Mass percent composition is a way to express the concentration of an element in a compound as a percentage of the total mass of the compound. It is calculated using the formula: (mass of the element in the compound / total mass of the compound) × 100%. This concept is essential for understanding the distribution of elements within a compound.