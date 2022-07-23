Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.3 - Molecules and CompoundsProblem 80c
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 3, Problem 80c

Calculate the mass percent composition of nitrogen in each nitrogen-containing compound. c. NO2

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone today, we have a question asking us to determine the mass percent composition of nitrogen and nitric acid. So first we need to calculate our mass. So we have hydrogen And we only have one of them and it's smaller masses 1.01 grams Permal. And then we have one nitrogen which is .01 g per mole. We have oxygen and we have three of them. Its molar mass is 16.00 g per mole. And then we're going to multiply that by three To give us 48 g per mole. And that gives us a total of .02 g per mole. And we want to find the mass percent composition of nitrogen. So we're going to take nitrogen Molar mass which is 14.01 g per mole. And we're going to divide it by our total grams per mole. Which we calculated to be 63.02. And that's our total molar mass. And then we're going to multiply by 100 to get a percentage And that equals 22.23%. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate the mass percent composition of carbon in each carbon-containing compound. c. C2H2

441
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the mass percent composition of carbon in each carbon-containing compound. d. C2H5Cl

610
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the mass percent composition of nitrogen in each nitrogen-containing compound. a. N2O

677
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Most fertilizers consist of nitrogen-containing compounds such as NH3, CO(NH2)2, NH4NO3, and (NH4)2SO4. Plants use the nitrogen content in these compounds for protein synthesis. Calculate the mass percent composition of nitrogen in CO(NH2)2.

1368
views
Textbook Question

Iron in the earth is in the form of iron ore. Common ores include Fe2O3 (hematite), Fe3O4 (magnetite), and FeCO3 (siderite). Calculate the mass percent composition of iron for each of these iron ores. Which ore has the highest iron content?

1468
views
Textbook Question

Silver chloride, often used in silver plating, contains 75.27% Ag by mass. Calculate the mass of silver chloride required to plate 123 mg of pure silver.