Chapter 3, Problem 81
Most fertilizers consist of nitrogen-containing compounds such as NH3, CO(NH2)2, NH4NO3, and (NH4)2SO4. Plants use the nitrogen content in these compounds for protein synthesis. Calculate the mass percent composition of nitrogen in CO(NH2)2.
Calculate the mass percent composition of carbon in each carbon-containing compound. d. C2H5Cl
Calculate the mass percent composition of nitrogen in each nitrogen-containing compound. a. N2O
Calculate the mass percent composition of nitrogen in each nitrogen-containing compound. c. NO2
Iron in the earth is in the form of iron ore. Common ores include Fe2O3 (hematite), Fe3O4 (magnetite), and FeCO3 (siderite). Calculate the mass percent composition of iron for each of these iron ores. Which ore has the highest iron content?
Silver chloride, often used in silver plating, contains 75.27% Ag by mass. Calculate the mass of silver chloride required to plate 123 mg of pure silver.
Copper(II) fluoride contains 37.42% F by mass. Calculate the mass of fluorine (in g) in 23.8 g of copper(II) fluoride.