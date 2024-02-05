Chapter 6, Problem 36
A syringe containing 1.55 mL of oxygen gas is cooled from 95.3 °C to 0.0 °C. What is the final volume of oxygen gas?
A sample of gas has an initial volume of 4.20 L at a pressure of 755 mmHg. If the volume of the gas is increased to 7.10 L (at constant temperature), what is its pressure?
A sample of gas has an initial volume of 14.1 L at a pressure of 1.05 atm. If the sample is compressed to a volume of 10.1 L (at constant temperature), what is its pressure?
A 48.3-mL sample of gas in a cylinder is warmed from 22 °C to 87 °C. What is its volume at the final temperature?
A balloon contains 0.119 mol of gas and has a volume of 3.21 L. If an additional 0.103 mol of gas is added to the balloon (at constant temperature and pressure), what is its final volume?
A cylinder with a moveable piston contains 0.221 mol of gas and has a volume of 178 mL. What is its volume if an additional 0.244 mol of gas is added to the cylinder? (Assume constant temperature and pressure.)
What volume is occupied by 0.118 mol of helium gas at a pressure of 0.97 atm and a temperature of 305 K?