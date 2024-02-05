Chapter 6, Problem 36

A syringe containing 1.55 mL of oxygen gas is cooled from 95.3 °C to 0.0 °C. What is the final volume of oxygen gas?

Verified Solution

Video duration: 0m:0s 0m:0s Play a video:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked