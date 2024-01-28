Chapter 6, Problem 85

Hydrogen gas (a potential future fuel) can be formed by the reaction of methane with water according to the equation: CH4( g) + H2O( g)¡CO( g) + 3 H2( g) In a particular reaction, 25.5 L of methane gas (measured at a pressure of 732 torr and a temperature of 25 °C) mixes with 22.8 L of water vapor (measured at a pressure of 702 torr and a temperature of 125 °C). The reaction produces 26.2 L of hydrogen gas at STP. What is the percent yield of the reaction?

