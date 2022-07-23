Skip to main content
Ch.6 - Gases
Ch.6 - Gases Problem 84
Chapter 6, Problem 84

Lithium reacts with nitrogen gas according to the reaction: 6 Li(s) + N2( g)¡2 Li3N(s) What mass of lithium (in g) reacts completely with 58.5 mL of N2 gas at STP?

Video transcript

Hello everyone. Today. We are being asked to solve the following problem, vehicular impacts trigger the chemical reaction in a in a in a in three, which is a solid which forms sodium solid and nitrogen gas. And this is unbalanced. So we will have to balance this, which inflates airbags, Calculate the moles of NAN three required to inflate a 10.5 L air bag at standard temperature pressure. So the first thing I want to know is that our equation is unbalanced. So we want to write out our equation as such and we want to balance it accordingly. Looking on the left, we see that we have one sodium and on the right we also have one sodium on the left. However, we note that we have three nitrogen and on the right we have to to balance this out. We simply need to add a coefficient of two on the left And three in front of the nitrogen. Now we have six nitrogen on both sides. However, notice how we change the number of sodium ions on the left, we have two and on the right we have one. So we simply need to add a two coefficient in front of the sodium on the right Next, we have to use what we're given in this problem and what we're given is 10.5 l of into gas because this is an airbag and the only compound that's in a gaseous form is into a nitrogen. Using our story Geometry, we can use the conversion that one mole of nitrogen gas is equal to 22.4 leaders of into gas. Since we want to calculate the number of malls of NAN three, we have to multiply by the multiple ratio. We can then say that we have three moles of into per to mel's Of in a in three. This gives us a final value of .312 moles of NAN three. I hope this helped, and until next time.
