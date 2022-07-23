Chapter 6, Problem 82

Oxygen gas reacts with powdered aluminum according to the reaction: 4 Al(s) + 3 O2( g)¡2 Al2O3(s) What volume of O2 gas (in L), measured at 782 mmHg and 25 °C, completely reacts with 53.2 g Al?

