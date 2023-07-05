Skip to main content
Genetics6. Chromosomal VariationChromosomal Mutations: Aberrant Euploidy
In this chapter, we have focused on chromosomal mutations resulting from a change in number or arrangement of chromosomes. In our discussions, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions? How do we know that specific mutant phenotypes are due to changes in chromosome number or structure?

