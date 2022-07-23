Define these pairs of terms, and distinguish between them.

Textbook Question
How do we know that specific mutant phenotypes are due to changes in chromosome number or structure?
How do we know that the mutant Bar-eye phenotype in Drosophila is due to a duplicated gene region rather than to a change in the nucleotide sequence of a gene?
Write a short essay that discusses five altered phenotypes that result from specific chromosomal aberrations.
For a species with a diploid number of 18, indicate how many chromosomes will be present in the somatic nuclei of individuals that are haploid, tetraploid, trisomic, and monosomic.
What evidence suggests that Down syndrome is more often the result of nondisjunction during oogenesis rather than during spermatogenesis?