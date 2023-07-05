Skip to main content
Genetics
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Kylia
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Genetics
5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacteriophage Genetics
Next problem
1:45 minutes
Problem 12
Textbook Question
Define plaque, lysogeny, and prophage.
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
17
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
Next problem
3:44m
Watch next
Master
Plaques and Experiments
with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
03:44
Plaques and Experiments
Kylia Goodner
131
2
2
06:04
Mapping Bacteriophages
Kylia Goodner
106
1
2
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.