In this chapter, we focused on how DNA is organized at the chromosomal level. Along the way, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions:
How do we know that viral and bacterial chromosomes most often consist of circular DNA molecules devoid of protein?
