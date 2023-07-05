In this chapter, we focused on a number of interesting applications of genetic engineering, genomics, and biotechnology. At the same time, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions?
What experimental evidence confirms that we have introduced a useful gene into a transgenic organism and that it performs as we anticipate?
