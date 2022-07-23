Skip to main content
Ch. 22 - Applications of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 22, Problem 1c

From microarray analysis, how do we know what genes are being expressed in a specific tissue?

Step 1: Understand the concept of microarray analysis. Microarray analysis is a technique used to study gene expression by measuring the mRNA levels of thousands of genes simultaneously. It involves hybridizing labeled cDNA (complementary DNA) to a chip containing thousands of gene-specific probes.
Step 2: Prepare the sample. Extract mRNA from the specific tissue of interest, as mRNA represents the actively expressed genes in that tissue. Convert the mRNA into cDNA using reverse transcription, and label the cDNA with fluorescent dyes.
Step 3: Hybridize the labeled cDNA to the microarray chip. The chip contains thousands of spots, each with a unique DNA sequence corresponding to a specific gene. The labeled cDNA binds to complementary sequences on the chip.
Step 4: Analyze the fluorescence signals. After hybridization, the chip is scanned to detect the intensity of fluorescence at each spot. The intensity of fluorescence is proportional to the amount of mRNA (and thus gene expression) for the corresponding gene.
Step 5: Interpret the data. Compare the fluorescence patterns to identify which genes are actively expressed in the specific tissue. Use bioinformatics tools to analyze the data further and determine the biological significance of the expressed genes.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Microarray Analysis

Microarray analysis is a powerful technique used to measure the expression levels of thousands of genes simultaneously. It involves hybridizing labeled cDNA or RNA samples to a grid of DNA probes on a chip, allowing researchers to identify which genes are active in a specific tissue at a given time. This method provides a snapshot of gene expression patterns, enabling comparisons between different tissues or conditions.
Chi Square Analysis

Gene Expression

Gene expression refers to the process by which information from a gene is used to synthesize functional gene products, typically proteins. The level of gene expression can vary between different tissues and under different environmental conditions, influencing cellular functions and characteristics. Understanding which genes are expressed in a specific tissue helps researchers determine the biological roles of those genes in health and disease.
Penetrance and Expressivity

Biotechnology Applications

Biotechnology applications encompass a range of techniques that utilize biological systems or organisms to develop products and technologies. In the context of genetic engineering and genomics, these applications can include gene editing, synthetic biology, and the development of genetically modified organisms (GMOs). By understanding gene expression through methods like microarray analysis, scientists can harness biotechnology to create targeted therapies, improve crop yields, and advance medical research.
Modern Genetics
