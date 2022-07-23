Textbook Question
What experimental evidence confirms that we have introduced a useful gene into a transgenic organism and that it performs as we anticipate?
How does a positive ASO test for sickle-cell anemia determine that an individual is homozygous recessive for the mutation that causes sickle-cell anemia?
How can we correlate the genome with RNA expression data in a tissue or a single cell?
From GWAS, how do we know which genes are associated with a particular genetic disorder?
Write a short essay that summarizes the impacts that genomic applications are having on society and discuss which of the ethical issues presented by these applications is the most daunting to society.